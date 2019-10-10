Sabres' Carter Hutton: Stays unbeaten with 23 saves

Hutton turned aside 23 of 27 shots Wednesday in a 5-4 overtime victory against Montreal.

The 33-year-old improved to 3-0-0 with the win. Hutton wasn't as efficient as he had been in his first two appearances, but he's been plenty solid overall for the Sabres. He owns a 2.32 GAA and .908 save percentage heading into Friday's game against Florida. Hutton logged a career-high 50 appearances (48 starts) last season in his first year with the Sabres and appears to have the edge on Linus Ullmark for playing time early in 2019-20.