Sabres' Carter Hutton: Stellar in second straight shutout
Hutton turned aside all 47 shots he faced in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Kings.
Hutton was dialed in from the start, and capped off the effort with 19 saves in the third period. It's the second consecutive shutout for the 33-year-old goalie, and the 14th goose egg of his career. Hutton is clearly the hot hand in Buffalo right now with a 5-0-0 record, and he should draw the start Saturday versus the Sharks.
