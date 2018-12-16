Hutton made 35 saves, but came out on the losing side of a 4-3 shootout defeat at the hands of the Capitals on Saturday night.

Hutton couldn't hold back Alexander Ovechkin and his sniping streak. The 32-year-old did everything he could to earn his Sabres a single point Saturday night. The Sabres are surprising this season and Hutton has been a huge part of that effort. Take advantage while he's hot.