Sabres' Carter Hutton: Still hot
Hutton made 35 saves, but came out on the losing side of a 4-3 shootout defeat at the hands of the Capitals on Saturday night.
Hutton couldn't hold back Alexander Ovechkin and his sniping streak. The 32-year-old did everything he could to earn his Sabres a single point Saturday night. The Sabres are surprising this season and Hutton has been a huge part of that effort. Take advantage while he's hot.
More News
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Starting in Washington•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Wins in return from injury•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Ready to return•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Progressing toward playing Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...