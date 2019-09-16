Sabres' Carter Hutton: Stopping pucks Monday

Hutton will start Monday's home preseason game versus the Penguins, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Hutton played in the most games of his career (50) last season, and the results were unimpressive with a .908 save percentage and 18-25-5 record. The 33-year-old backstop will need quite the turnaround to boost the Sabres into playoff contention this season, but he should get every opportunity to do so since Linus Ullmark shouldn't be challenging for the starting job.