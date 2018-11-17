Sabres' Carter Hutton: Stops 25 shots in shootout win

Hutton stopped 25 of 26 shots, and five of seven attempts during the shootout, in Friday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

After Kyle Connor opened the scoring midway through the second period, Hutton stood tall and gave Buffalo a chance to come back and hand Winnipeg a rare loss on home ice. The 32-year-old has proven to be a solid pickup for the Sabres, winning four straight games and allowing three goals or fewer in nine straight to give him a .919 save percentage on the season.