Sabres' Carter Hutton: Stops 36 shots in OT win over Pens

Hutton stopped 36 of 40 shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.

He's now picked up the win in five straight games, posting a .936 save percentage over that stretch. Hutton's proving to be streaky in his first full season as an NHL starting goalie -- he lost three straight right before his winning streak -- but the overall results suggest the Sabres made the right decision when they signed him away from the Blues in the offseason.