Sabres' Carter Hutton: Stops 36 shots in OT win over Pens
Hutton stopped 36 of 40 shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.
He's now picked up the win in five straight games, posting a .936 save percentage over that stretch. Hutton's proving to be streaky in his first full season as an NHL starting goalie -- he lost three straight right before his winning streak -- but the overall results suggest the Sabres made the right decision when they signed him away from the Blues in the offseason.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...