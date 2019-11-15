Sabres' Carter Hutton: Stormed by Hurricanes
Hutton stopped 24 of 29 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
Hutton was taken off the hook for the regulation loss when Johan Larsson scored in the final minute of regulation, but that second chance was squandered, as Dougie Hamilton won it for the visitors in the extra session. The 33-year-old netminder has hit the skids of late. Hutton's winless over his past five starts, having allowed at least five goals in three of those games.
