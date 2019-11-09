Sabres' Carter Hutton: Struggles in Sweden
Hutton made 35 saves in a 5-3 loss to the Lightning in the 2019 NHL Global Series on Saturday.
Hutton has now gone without a win since Oct. 22. It's not that he's played poorly in that span -- he's just been up against some tough opponents. We knew Hutton would be hard-pressed to continue his hot start to the season. His record now stands at 6-3-1 in 10 starts.
