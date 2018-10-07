Sabres' Carter Hutton: Stymies Rangers in win

Hutton made 43 saves in a 3-1 win over the Rangers on Saturday night.

Nothing illustrated his dominance more than a breathtaking glove save on Brett Howden on a 3-on-0. This is Hutton's big break as a starter, but be ready for a yo-yo season. He has never started more than 34 games in a season and that was in 2013-14. Fatigue may be a factor later in the season, especially with such a young team in front of him.