Sabres' Carter Hutton: Stymies Senators in win

Hutton made 23 saves on 25 shots Thursday, earning the 5-2 win against Ottawa.

Hutton needed a bounce back game, and he got it here. It's the first time he's held an opponent to fewer than three goals since March 9, which just isn't gooe enough to get the job done.

