Sabres' Carter Hutton: Stymies Senators
Hutton made 23 saves on 25 shots Thursday, earning the 5-2 win against Ottawa.
Hutton needed a bounce-back game, and he got it here. It's the first time he's held an opponent to fewer than three goals since March 9, which just isn't good enough to get the job done.
More News
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Draws home start•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Loses fifth straight•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: In home goal versus Preds•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Allows 15 goals in last three games•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Stacked against Isles•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Sliced by Senators in Ottawa•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...