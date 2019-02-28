Sabres' Carter Hutton: Suffers lower-body injury

Hutton sustained a lower-body injury at practice Thursday, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

With the Sabres heading into a back-to-back against Pittsburgh and Toronto on Friday and Saturday, respectively, it seems likely Hutton will be given the second game in order to give him more time to rest up. In his previous four outings, the Thunder Bay native has been middling at best, as he is 1-1-1 with a 2.85 GAA. Look for the 32-year-old to split the load the rest of the way with Linus Ullmark.