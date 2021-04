According to coach Don Granato, Hutton (lower body) has suffered a setback in his recovery, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Hutton still hasn't been ruled out of the remainder of the season, but the Sabres only have seven games remaining in 2020-21, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the veteran netminder miss the rest of the year. With Hutton and Linus Ullmark (lower body) both sidelined, Dustin Tokarski and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will continue to operate as Buffalo's top-two netminders.