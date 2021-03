Hutton made 24 saves in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

As has often been the case this season, the Sabres' defense gave its goaltender very little help. Hutton is 0-6-1 in his last seven starts and is saddled with a 3.40 GAA and .883 save percentage on the season, which could create more opportunities for Jonas Johansson to man the crease for Buffalo until Linus Ullmark (lower body) heals up.