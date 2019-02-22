Sabres' Carter Hutton: Surprise starter against Tampa Bay

Linus Ullmark was expected to start against the Lightning, but he suffered a minor injury during morning skate, so Hutton will get the nod in Tampa Bay,

Hutton was a little shaky in his last start Sunday against New Jersey, surrendering three goals on 23 shots en route to a 4-1 defeat. The 33-year-old backstop will look to bounce back and snap his three-game losing streak in a brutal road matchup with a red-hot Lightning team that's won seven consecutive contests.