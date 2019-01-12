Sabres' Carter Hutton: Swept away by Canes
Hutton stopped 26 of 30 shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.
Three goals in eight minutes during a rough second period doomed Hutton to his 13th loss of the season. The 33-year-old has only one win in his last eight starts, posting a 2.86 GAA and .909 save percentage over that stretch, and he could begin to lose more playing time to Linus Ullmark if he can't turn things around soon.
