Sabres' Carter Hutton: Swept away by Canes

Hutton stopped 26 of 30 shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Three goals in eight minutes during a rough second period doomed Hutton to his 13th loss of the season. The 33-year-old has only one win in his last eight starts, posting a 2.86 GAA and .909 save percentage over that stretch, and he could begin to lose more playing time to Linus Ullmark if he can't turn things around soon.

