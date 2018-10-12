Sabres' Carter Hutton: Tagged for six goals

Hutton stopped 24 of 30 shots in a 6-1 loss to the Avs on Thursday.

It must've been a frustrating night for Hutton, who not only didn't play well but also got hung out to dry for a few goals thanks to poor defending. Hutton is not in danger of losing his job, but the Sabres are clearly a bottom-tier team and there will be nights where they get blown out. Hutton maintains some fantasy value as the starter until Linus Ullmark eventually takes over.

