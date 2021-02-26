Hutton replaced the injured Linus Ullmark (undisclosed) after the first period of Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils and allowed four goals on 25 shots.

Hutton was tasked with protecting a 1-0 lead at the time of Ullmark's departure, but he failed to do so, allowing a goal in the second period, two in the third and the Pavel Zacha overtime winner. The veteran netminder is just 1-4-1 this season, so the last-place Sabres could be in trouble if they're forced to rely on Hutton for an extended period should Ullmark's injury turn out to be serious.