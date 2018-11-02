Sabres' Carter Hutton: Takes second straight loss
Hutton allowed three goals on 31 shots from the Senators in Thursday's 4-2 road loss.
Hutton has been wildly inconsistent on the way to a 4-5-1 record, 2.95 GAA and .910 save percentage through 10 games this season. Buffalo's chief puck plugger was decent in this latest contest, but the Senators blitzed him to the tune of two power-play goals and three tallies in all ahead of the third period.
