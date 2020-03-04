Sabres' Carter Hutton: Takes third straight loss

Hutton turned aside 32 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Winnipeg.

It was hard to fault Hutton on any of the goals, with all three coming in outnumbered situations. The first two were odd-man rushes while the third came on a rebound while the Sabres were shorthanded. Hutton has lost his last three starts, allowing three goals in each one, entering Thursday's home tilt against Pittsburgh.