Hutton yielded four goals on 35 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Panthers on Tuesday.

He stopped 19 of 20 in the first two periods combined, but the Panthers tagged Hutton for three goals in the third and added an empty-netter. This ends a nice little three-game hot streak, where Hutton posted a .933 save percentage. Still, despite the loss, Hutton has been extremely impressive in a large sample size. He is 9-3-1 with a .924 save percentage since Nov. 8. Overall, Hutton is 13-9-2 with a .917 save percentage and a 2.60 GAA this season.