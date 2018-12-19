Sabres' Carter Hutton: Takes tough loss
Hutton yielded four goals on 35 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Panthers on Tuesday.
He stopped 19 of 20 in the first two periods combined, but the Panthers tagged Hutton for three goals in the third and added an empty-netter. This ends a nice little three-game hot streak, where Hutton posted a .933 save percentage. Still, despite the loss, Hutton has been extremely impressive in a large sample size. He is 9-3-1 with a .924 save percentage since Nov. 8. Overall, Hutton is 13-9-2 with a .917 save percentage and a 2.60 GAA this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...