Sabres' Carter Hutton: Taking on Avalanche

Hutton will guard the cage during Tuesday's home clash with Colorado, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.

Hutton was sharp in his last start Saturday against Columbus, turning away 22 of 23 shots en route to a tidy 2-1 win. The 34-year-old netminder will attempt to pick up his sixth home victory of the campaign in a matchup with an Avalanche squad that's averaging 3.36 goals per game on the road this season, fourth in the NHL.