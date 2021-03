Hutton will guard the home net in Thursday's game against the Bruins, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Hutton's last win was in January, and he sports a 0-8-1 record and an .885 save percentage over his past nine appearances. There's no such thing as an easy matchup against the Bruins. However, the B's have won just two of his last six contests while scoring just eight total goals.