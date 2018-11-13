Sabres' Carter Hutton: Taking on Tampa Bay
Hutton will guard the cage in Tuesday's home game against the Lightning, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Hutton was solid in his last start Saturday against the Canucks, turning aside 36 of 39 shots en route to a 4-3 shootout victory. The 32-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a third consecutive win in a tough home matchup with a Lightning team that's 5-1-1 on the road this season.
