Sabres' Carter Hutton: Tapped on pads Saturday

Hutton will get the home start Saturday as the Sabres take on the Islanders, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

On one hand, the Sabres are a slight favorite and get the Islanders on a travel day after both teams were in action Friday night. On the other, that tired Islanders team is a hot Islanders team, winners of eight straight. Hutton will get a chance to make a case for a stronger portion of the timeshare with Linus Ullmark after the latter allowed six goals in Friday's loss; though in fairness, Buffalo allowed way too many chances in one short albeit awful spurt of the game.