Sabres' Carter Hutton: Tending twine Monday
Hutton will start in the home crease Monday against the Coyotes, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Hutton suffered his first loss of the season last Thursday by getting lit up for six goals on 24 shots by the Rangers. He's been solid overall this year with a .920 save percentage and 2.27 GAA, but the veteran backstop will have a tough task to get back on track. The Coyotes have won five of their last six outings and averaged four goals per game in the process.
