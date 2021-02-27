Hutton will guard the home goal in Saturday's game versus the Flyers, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Linus Ullmark (undisclosed) is expected to miss at least a month, so Hutton will be the de facto No. 1 goalie for the time being. The 35-year-old Hutton has struggled to start the year, providing an .889 save percentage and a 1-4-1 record through his first six appearances. He'll draw a tough opponent, as the Flyers are fifth in the league with 3.44 goals per game.