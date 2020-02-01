Sabres' Carter Hutton: Tending twine Saturday
Hutton will defend the home net in Saturday's matchup versus the Blue Jackets, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Hutton has taken over as the Sabres' No. 1 with Linus Ullmark (knee) on the shelf, but the former is still seeking his first win since Oct. 22. The 34-year-old Hutton's numbers haven't been flashy this year, as he's posted an .894 save percentage and 3.24 GAA, but Columbus enters this outing with just 2.54 goals per road contest.
