Hutton will draw the home start for Sunday's matchup versus New Jersey, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

The 35-year-old will draw his first start since Jan. 19, as he's backed up Linus Ullmark the past five games. Hutton has gone 1-2-0 along with a 2.66 GAA and .899 save percentage over his three appearances this season. Hutton will draw a solid matchup against a Devils offense that has averaged just 2.40 goals per game this season.