Sabres' Carter Hutton: Tending twine Sunday

Hutton will start in Sunday's road game against the Devils, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Hutton hasn't been great in spot-start duty for starter Linus Ullmark, accumulating a 1-4 record with a 4.73 GAA and .853 save percentage in his last five starts. He and the Sabres will have a decent matchup when they take on the league's 19th best scoring offense (168). Even though Hutton draws the start, he will only be counted on when Ullmark needs a rest.