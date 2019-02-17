Sabres' Carter Hutton: Tending twine Sunday
Hutton will start in Sunday's road game against the Devils, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
Hutton hasn't been great in spot-start duty for starter Linus Ullmark, accumulating a 1-4 record with a 4.73 GAA and .853 save percentage in his last five starts. He and the Sabres will have a decent matchup when they take on the league's 19th best scoring offense (168). Even though Hutton draws the start, he will only be counted on when Ullmark needs a rest.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...