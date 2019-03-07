Sabres' Carter Hutton: Tending twine Thursday

Hutton will defend the cage on the road versus Chicago on Thursday.

Hutton has struggled of late, as he is 1-1-1 with a 2.62 GAA in his previous five outings, which includes getting the hook versus Toronto on Feb. 25 after giving up three goals on just 12 shots. The netminder hasn't lived up to expectations after being signed in the offseason and has been benched in favor of youngster Linus Ullmark for stretches of the season. The two netminders figure to split the workload the rest of the way.