Hutton will be between the pipes for Thursday's home tilt against Arizona, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Hutton -- who was on the bench in a backup role Tuesday versus Los Angeles -- will make his first appearance in the crease since Dec. 3. The Thunder Bay native is off to a solid start to the season, as he is sporting a 12-8-1 record along with a 2.60 GAA and .917 save percentage.