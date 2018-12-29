Sabres' Carter Hutton: Tending twine versus Bruins
Hutton will start in the home net Saturday against the Bruins, Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres official site reports.
With Linus Ullmark ill, Hutton will return to the starter's crease despite losing four straight contests and suffering a rough outing Thursday when he yielded four goals on 32 shots to the Blues -- his former team. Hutton will need to bounce back well to return to the win column, and he'll get some relief against the B's since Brad Marchand (upper body), David Backes (suspension) and Charlie McAvoy (lower body) all sitting out.
