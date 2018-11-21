Sabres' Carter Hutton: Tending twine versus Philadelphia
Hutton will defend the cage at home against the Flyers on Wednesday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Hutton is riding a five-game winning streak during which he recorded a 1.99 GAA. The netminder's dominant performances include victories over star-studded offenses in Tampa Bay, Winnipeg and Pittsburgh. Backed by his own talented group of forwards, the Thunder Bay native will look for his 10th victory of the year.
More News
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Stops 36 shots in OT win over Pens•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Gets start versus Penguins•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Stops 25 shots in shootout win•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Gearing up to face Jets•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Shines in home win•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Taking on Tampa Bay•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...