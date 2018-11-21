Hutton will defend the cage at home against the Flyers on Wednesday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Hutton is riding a five-game winning streak during which he recorded a 1.99 GAA. The netminder's dominant performances include victories over star-studded offenses in Tampa Bay, Winnipeg and Pittsburgh. Backed by his own talented group of forwards, the Thunder Bay native will look for his 10th victory of the year.

More News
Our Latest Stories