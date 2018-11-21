Hutton will defend the cage at home against the Flyers on Wednesday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Hutton is riding a five-game winning streak during which he recorded a 1.99 GAA. The netminder's dominant performances include victories over star-studded offenses in Tampa Bay, Winnipeg and Pittsburgh. Backed by his own talented group of forwards, the Thunder Bay native will look for his 10th victory of the year.