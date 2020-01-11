Play

Sabres' Carter Hutton: Torched for five in loss

Hutton turned aside 29 of 34 shots during Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

Hutton conceded five times before Loui Eriksson's empty-net goal at 17:48 of the third period. Considering Hutton last won Oct. 22 -- he's 0-6-4 in 10 contests since -- it's tough to trust him in any format.

