Hutton stopped 23 of 25 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.

He turned aside all six shots he faced in the third period to give the Sabres a chance to mount a comeback, but they couldn't find the equalizer. Hutton bounced back nicely after coughing up five goals in his last start, and he now boasts an 8-4-0 record and .923 save percentage over 12 games since the beginning of November.