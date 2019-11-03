Sabres' Carter Hutton: Tough-luck loss

Hutton made 20 saves Saturday in a 1-0 loss to the Islanders.

Hutton was locked in a goalie duel with Semyon Varlamov, but he came up the loser for just the second time in regulation this season. Hutton has been a big part of the Sabres' outstanding start and he should bounce back from this with ease.

