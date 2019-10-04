Sabres' Carter Hutton: Victorious in season opener
Hutton turned aside 28 of 29 shots in Buffalo's 3-1 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday.
Hutton was nearly perfect in the Sabres' season opener, yielding just an Evgeni Malkin power-play goal in the second period. It was a terrific performance by Hutton, who is looking to solidify his hold on the No. 1 job after struggling to an 18-25-5 record and 3.00 GAA in 2018-19.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.