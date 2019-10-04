Sabres' Carter Hutton: Victorious in season opener

Hutton turned aside 28 of 29 shots in Buffalo's 3-1 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Hutton was nearly perfect in the Sabres' season opener, yielding just an Evgeni Malkin power-play goal in the second period. It was a terrific performance by Hutton, who is looking to solidify his hold on the No. 1 job after struggling to an 18-25-5 record and 3.00 GAA in 2018-19.