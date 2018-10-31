Sabres' Carter Hutton: Wastes great start

Hutton allowed two goals -- one in the final minute of regulation and another in overtime -- on 38 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Flames on Tuesday.

This is a tough one to swallow. Hutton was less than a minute away from a shutout, but Matthew Tkachuk finally got the Flames on the board in the final minute of regulation, and then Johnny Gaudreau won it about halfway through overtime. For Hutton, it was a real shame to see that happen, but at least he played better. Coming into Tuesday, he had posted a save percentage below .900 in four of his last five games. He is now 4-5-0 with a .910 save percentage and 2.94 GAA in nine games this season.