Sabres' Carter Hutton: Will get start Sunday
Hutton will protect the home cage in Sunday's game versus the Jets, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
With the Sabres on the second half of back-to-back games, Hutton will earn the starting nod. The Jets are oddly struggling right now with just two goals in each of the last three games, but they're still ranked fifth in the league at 3.44 goals per game and fourth with a 26.0 power-play percentage. That will give Hutton a decent chance to bounce back from his recent slump, as he has a brutal .832 save percentage over the last four outings.
