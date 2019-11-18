Sabres' Carter Hutton: Winless streak reaches six
Hutton stopped 23 of 27 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Chicago.
Hutton made a couple of big saves early, most notably on a Dominik Kubalik breakaway and a Patrick Kane point-blank chance, but the damn eventually broke. Hutton rattled off six straight wins to open the season but is now stuck in a six-game winless funk (0-4-2) and has given up four or more goals in four of those outings. It might be time for fantasy owners to consider walking away if there are more compelling options on the waiver wire.
