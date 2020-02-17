Sabres' Carter Hutton: Wins fourth straight start

Hutton turned aside 20 of 22 shots in a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Sunday.

Hutton wasn't tested too much as the Sabres kept the puck in the Maple Leafs' end. The 34-year-old improved to 11-9-4 with a 3.12 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 25 appearances this year. He's been getting the job done lately -- Hutton could be a solid DFS option on the road Tuesday in Ottawa.