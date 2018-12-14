Hutton returned Thursday after missing Buffalo's previous two games with an upper-body injury and made 25 saves in a 3-1 win over Arizona.

Hutton is now 13-8-1 on the season. He has been a a strong fantasy play and gets about two-thirds of the Sabres' starts. There's lots of speculation that he's only holding the starter's gig while Linus Ullmark grows into his role as goalie of the future. But Hutton will have something to say about those rumors. He's been a revelation in the city of fires.