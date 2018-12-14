Sabres' Carter Hutton: Wins in return from injury
Hutton returned Thursday after missing Buffalo's previous two games with an upper-body injury and made 25 saves in a 3-1 win over Arizona.
Hutton is now 13-8-1 on the season. He has been a a strong fantasy play and gets about two-thirds of the Sabres' starts. There's lots of speculation that he's only holding the starter's gig while Linus Ullmark grows into his role as goalie of the future. But Hutton will have something to say about those rumors. He's been a revelation in the city of fires.
More News
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Ready to return•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Progressing toward playing Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Absent from practice Friday•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Tough loss to Preds•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...