Sabres' Carter Hutton: Wins in shootout

Hutton made 36 saves Saturday in a 4-3 shootout win over Vancouver.

The Canucks were up 3-1 with five minutes to go when the Sabres roared back to tie the game and force overtime. Hutton couldn't be faulted on any of the goals -- one was a tricky backhander and the other two were scored through traffic. It's Hutton's second straight win, but the last one came in relief. So, it's the first start he has won since Oct. 25 (four starts). He's a solid, but not spectacular fantasy 'tender.