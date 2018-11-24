Hutton allowed two goals on 33 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Canadiens on Friday.

The 32-year-old has been absolutely outstanding all season, but particularly lately. Hutton has won seven straight and owns a .934 save percentage and a 1.98 GAA during that stretch. The streak has elevated Hutton's numbers to a 11-6-1 record, .919 save percentage and a 2.53 GAA. It's still only November, but this winning streak has to be turning owners into believers in both Hutton and the Sabres.