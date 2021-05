Hutton (lower body) will be shut down for the rest of the 2020-21 campaign, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Hutton has been out of action since March 22 versus the Rangers, a stretch of 23 games on the shelf due to his lower-body issue. With Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) and Dustin Tokarski (personal) also done for the year, it may fall to Michael Houser to close out the season for the Sabres, though Linus Ullmark (lower body) has been on the ice at practice.