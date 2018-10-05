Sabres' Carter Hutton: Yields three goals in loss
Hutton allowed three goals on 25 shots in a 4-0 loss to the Bruins on Thursday.
Owners hoping Hutton would benefit from facing a Bruins squad that played the night before were deeply disappointed. The Bruins rebounded well from their embarrassing, 7-0 loss Wednesday, scoring twice in the first period. Hutton played better in the final two periods, stopping 14 of the final 15 shots he faced, but the damage was already done.
