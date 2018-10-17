Sabres' Carter Hutton: Yields three scores in loss

Hutton allowed three goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

It was a tough outing for Hutton in his second straight loss, but he stood little chance to win this game as counterpart Marc-Andre Fleury was perfect before allowing a late goal while the Sabres added an extra attacker. Still, Hutton now has a .844 save percentage in his last two games. He'll face a difficult road matchup Thursday against the Sharks.