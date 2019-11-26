Sabres' Carter Hutton: Zapped by Bolts
Hutton was credited with allowing five goals on 29 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.
Hutton has now lost seven straight decisions after Buffalo was unable to protect a 2-1 lead Monday. His record is now 6-5-2 with a 2.91 GAA and .903 save percentage. After a wonderful start to the year, Hutton's play has declined to the point where he is no longer playable in fantasy.
