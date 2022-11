Fitzgerald produced an assist, a plus-3 rating and two PIM in Monday's 8-3 win over the Red Wings.

With injuries piling up on the Sabres' blue line, Fitzgerald has had to play a larger role than initially expected this year. He earned his first assist of the campaign on a Tage Thompson goal in the first period. Through six outings, Fitzgerald has a plus-2 rating, four shots on goal, eight hits, two PIM and a blocked shot while mainly playing on the third pairing.